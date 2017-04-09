Blue Jays hit with bout of adversity right out of the gate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Adversity can strike at any point of the baseball season but when it happens right out of the gate, every fault, big or small, gets magnified. The Toronto Blue Jays have shown plenty of both during a turbulent opening week that matched the worst start in franchise history through six games at 1-5, and was capped by Josh Donaldson leaving Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Donaldson homered in the first to get his team off on the right foot but while booting it down the first base line on a grounder to deep third base in the sixth, he pulled up awkwardly. Once his momentum stopped, he bent over, grabbed at the right calf he strained early in spring training, walked very slowly back to the dugout and left the game.

Initial word was right calf tightness.

So that was quite the chaser to a week that included two walkoff losses, an eighth-inning blown save, a start by Francisco Liriano that only lasted a third of an inning, a trip to the disabled list for J.P. Howell and only five innings in which they’ve managed to put a crooked number up on the scoreboard.

Little wonder Troy Tulowitzki wasn’t taking any guff when Steven Souza Jr., slid late and appeared to clip the shortstop’s right toe before swiping through to his right foot on a 3-6 double play in the second. Tulowitzki let Souza know he didn’t like the slide, the outfielder kept chirping back and eventually the dugouts emptied for a little yelly-yelly before order was restored.

The two also had a run-in last Sept. 12, when a series of misunderstandings led to an exchange of words between Souza, Roberto Osuna and Russell Martin. Eventually Tulowitzki charged in, pointed Souza to the dugout and an angry exchange of words followed.

"He just maybe said some stuff below the belt that I’m not going to repeat," Souza said at the time. "We’ll leave it on the field."

Souza and Martin traded more words at the plate before his next at-bat in the third – home-plate umpire Mike Muchlinski walked away and yelled at the Rays dugout while it was happening – but Souza got the last laugh against Marco Estrada. In front of a change-up earlier in the at-bat, he got his timing right on a 1-2 change and put it over the wall for a three-run homer that put the Rays up 4-2.

Corey Dickerson hit a wall-scraper over the fence in the left-field corner earlier in the inning and Jesus Sucre added another solo shot in the fourth, both also on change-ups, Estrada’s bread and butter, too often left up in the zone.

Estrada grinded through five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts, but with the Blue Jays still unable to open up innings, it was too big a hole to climb out of.

Donaldson has been one of their primary bright spots, and his second homer of the season, an opposite field shot in the first off Jake Odorizzi, gave the Blue Jays the start they needed after games of 3:53 and 3:55 the previous two nights ended in losses.

Jose Bautista followed with a walk, advanced to third on a Kendrys Morales double and scored on Tulowitzki’s groundout for a 2-0 edge. But the offence dried up from there – they didn’t manage another hit until Bautista’s two-out double in the ninth – and finding a way to get things going at the plate, and quickly, is the priority.

The Blue Jays get a day away from their current struggles Monday before their home opener Tuesday, when they host the Milwaukee Brewers, who provide an opportunity to get themselves right for the long haul that lies ahead.