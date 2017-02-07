Blue Jays’ Joe Biagini could ‘potentially’ find spot in starting rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays plan on stretching out Joe Biagini during spring training and the team’s pitching coach, Pete Walker, believes we could possibly see the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder in the starting rotation at some point this season.

Biagini, 26, was productive during his rookie campaign in 2016, going 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 19 walks and one save in 67.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

“He’s a kid that has certainly started in the past. He’s got a starter’s mentality,” Walker told Prime Time Sports on Sportsnet 590 The Fan Tuesday. “He was exceptional out of the bullpen for us but certainly he’s got a starter’s build and repertoire moving forward.

“Right now he’s penciled in to that bullpen and barring anything unforeseen in spring training – if a starter does happen to go down for a couple of weeks, something happens, you got the fingernails, a blister — he’s certainly a guy that we feel could potentially step in.”

Walker believes Biagini can pitch in multiple roles if he is used as a reliever whether it’s one, two or more than two innings at a time.

"Stretching him out initially is the plan and we’ll see where it goes from there…He’s certainly capable of starting in the big leagues with his stuff," Walker added.

Here are a few other topics Walker touched on…

Liriano, starting five show huge promise

The Blue Jays were fortunate the starting rotation remained healthy in 2016. Walker is hoping for that same good fortune this year.

“I cant complain when you’ve got five guys who have done it before, are coming off strong seasons, and are healthy,” Walker said of Aaron Sanchez, Marcus Stroman, Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano. “Those are all good things.”

A key piece to the rotation is going to be Liriano. Acquired this past August in the deal that sent Drew Hutchison to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 33-year-old performed well in 10 appearances for Toronto.

“I’m excited. I think we saw it last year at the end of the year. I think he was really comfortable with this team and I think moving forward there’s not much pressure on him…He can pitch at the back end of that rotation but he’s certainly not a No. 4 or 5 starter when he’s on. He’s capable of being a frontline starter so it’s a luxury having him in that four or five hole.”

He added: “I feel like we have five No. 1s. I do. When those starting pitchers are on their game they can be as good as anybody in baseball.”

Osuna, Stroman taking part in World Baseball Classic

With the WBC upcoming, Walker sounded less than enthusiastic when asked about Roberto Osuna and Stroman representing Mexico and the United States, respectively.

“It’s interesting. It’s not my favourite thing but it’s part of the big leagues now,” Walker said. “It’s something we have to be able to accommodate these guys. If they’re healthy and able to pitch we can’t stand in their way and we really don’t want to.”

Walker explained that he will be in contact with the Mexican and American pitching coaches to ensure neither guy is being overworked.

Reported strike zone changes not ideal for Blue Jays

When a report surfaced Monday that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s office formally indicated to the MLB Players’ Association it wants to raise the bottom of the strike zone, there’s a chance it had some Blue Jays fans worrying.

Walker isn’t sure whether or not the proposed new strike zone would impact his group of pitchers, some of whom rely heavily on breaking balls and the lower half of the current strike zone.

“We’ve taught these guys to pound that ball down in the zone, especially with a sinker ball, to get that ground out,” Walker explained. “You get that low strike right below the knee it forces those guys to swing at those pitches and bean it into the ground.

“I wouldn’t be thrilled with a change in the strike zone…I think there’s enough offence and enough home runs being hit out there.”