Blue Jays move step closer to completing off-season business

• J.P. Howell could fill void left by Brett Cecil

• Blue Jays believed to have interest in adding RHP

• Toronto’s 2017 commitments sit around $154M

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays moved another step closer to completing their off-season business by reportedly reaching agreement with left-handed reliever J.P. Howell on Tuesday.

The deal, first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN and said to be worth $3 million pending a physical by Ken Rosenthal of FoxSports.com, aims to fill the void created by the departure of Brett Cecil.

If completed, the Blue Jays’ commitments for the 2017 season would sit at roughly $154 million factoring in the $1.25 million Jarrod Saltalamacchia will earn if he makes the team, with another $5 million or so due to players with 0-3 years of service time.

With a payroll believed to be in $160-million range, that leaves them right around their limit and suggests they may only have another small move or two left before spring training. The Blue Jays are believed to still have interest in adding another right-handed reliever, and depending where their ceiling is, it’s possible they’ll be limited to rebound-type arms.

A desire to spread their remaining payroll space around may have led them away from Jerry Blevins, who will be pricier than Howell and likely require a two-year commitment. Blevins and fellow free agent Boone Logan are considered the top lefties still remaining on the market.

At the Letters Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwelling take fans inside the Blue Jays and around MLB with news, analysis and interviews.

Howell, who turns 34 on April 25, posted a 4.09 earned-run average in 50.2 innings over 64 games last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers after three consecutive strong seasons for the National League West powerhouse.

The native of Modesto, Calif., won’t wow hitters with his stuff – his fastball averaged 85.3 mph last season – but is known as a gutsy and fearless competitor and a tremendous teammate. Mark Buehrle out of the bullpen was one description of him.

Of concern is that left-handed hitters posted a .760 OPS against him last year although his career number of .624 is much more palatable, especially given the role he’s needed to fill. He did generate a groundball percentage of 59.1, and his ability to keep the ball on the ground will serve him well in the bandboxes of the American League East.

Consistency and depth from the left side in the bullpen has been an ongoing trouble spot for the Blue Jays the past two seasons, even with Cecil. Other lefties in the mix for a relief spot heading into camp include Aaron Loup, minor-league free agents Brett Oberholtzer and Jeff Beliveau and rookie Matt Dermody. Prospects Tim Mayza and Ryan Borucki are also worth keeping an eye on.

A right-handed reliever would provide depth behind closer Roberto Osuna and set-up man Jason Grilli, and allow the Blue Jays to explore stretching out Joe Biagini. Ryan Tepera, Bo Schultz, Danny Barnes, Chris Smith, Glenn Sparkman, Gavin Floyd and Mike Bolsinger will also compete for jobs.