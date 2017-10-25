Blue Jays prospect Bichette wins MiLBY award as top offensive player

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette has been named Minor League Baseball’s top offensive player for 2017.

Batting title, MVP, championship & now another in a special season. Congrats, @19boknows, on winning @MiLB's Best Offensive Player Award! pic.twitter.com/dVX7nwCiSV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2017

He earns the honour after an outstanding 2017 that saw him hit .362/.423/.565 with 14 home runs and 74 RBI over 448 plate appearances split between class-A Lansing and advanced-A Dunedin.

The 19-year-old was also named Midwest League MVP for his 70 games played with Lansing. While a member of the Lugnuts this season, Bichette hit .384/.448/.623 with 10 homers and 51 RBIs.

When he graduated to Dunedin, Bichette saw his production drop a little as he hit .323/.379/.463 with the Blue Jays in 40 games played.

Bichette is a shortstop prospect who was taken in the second round, 66th overall, by Toronto in the 2016 draft. He’s currently listed as Toronto’s No. 2 ranked prospect, just behind fellow teen sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr.