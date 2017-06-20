Blue Jays’ Smoak vaults to fourth spot on AL first base all-star ballot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak is enjoying a career season thus far and is now reaping rewards on the American League all-star ballot.
Smoak vaulted into the No. 4 spot among AL first baseman in the latest results, released Tuesday afternoon by the league. His 787,787 votes are behind Miguel Cabrera (831,289), Yonder Alonso (887,645) and the leader, Eric Hosmer (936,734).
The 30-year-old Smoak was not in the top 5 in the previous week’s results. He entered Tuesday leading all AL first baseman in WAR (2.2) and was second to Tampa Bay’s Logan Morrison in both home runs (20) and RBIs (46).