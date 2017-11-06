Blue Jays’ Stroman, Yankees’ Judge to grace MLB The Show 18 cover

Fresh off being named a finalist for the American Rookie of the Year and American League MVP, Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge has been named the next cover athlete for the MLB The Show video game.

Judge had a monster year at the plate for the Yankees, crushing 52 home runs in his first full season in the majors.

In Canada, Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman will be on the cover.

Stroman started 33 games last season for Toronto, posting a 13-9 record with a 3.09 ERA. Recent Blue Jays to grace the cover include Aaron Sanchez in 2017 and Josh Donaldson in 2016.

MLB The Show 18 will be released for Playstation 4 on March 27, two days before the 2018 MLB season gets underway.