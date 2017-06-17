Blue Jays stymied by Pelfrey in frustrating loss to White Sox

TORONTO – Sure, Jose Quintana isn’t having his best season, but you can understand getting shut down by the Colombian left-hander, who has a long pedigree of success. It computes. Getting stymied by Mike Pelfrey, on the other hand, does not, which is what made Saturday afternoon’s 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox so frustrating for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Not only did they squander seven quality innings of three-run ball from Marcus Stroman, they lost a second straight to the type of team they need to take advantage of before the looming gauntlet of contenders they face leading into and coming out of the all-star break. Over the past two weeks, the Blue Jays are 4-6 against Oakland, Seattle, Tampa and Chicago, repeatedly failing to reach and surpass .500.

They’re now 32-35, and leaving the break-even point well behind before they face Baltimore, Boston, the Yankees and Houston before the break and Detroit, Boston and Cleveland right after would offer some insulation for that challenging stretch.

J.A. Happ starts against James Shields on Sunday looking to prevent a White Sox sweep.

At least Stroman’s seven innings did a solid for the bullpen, which picked up eight frames behind Joe Biagini in Friday’s 11-4 thrashing from the White Sox. He allowed only six hits but three of them were home runs – to Todd Frazier on a two-seamer and Matt Davidson on a slider back-to-back in the second, and to Jose Abreu on another slider in the sixth.

Relying heavily on his two-seamer, Stroman recorded 10 ground-ball outs, including a 1-6-3 double-play ball from Melky Cabrera to end a two-on, one-out threat. Stroman jumped and delivered a low fist-pump on the mound before walking off the field before a sell-out crowd of 47,171.

Despite that, the Blue Jays could never pull even after the Frazier and Davidson homers opened up a 2-0 lead. They would have tied things in the bottom of the second when Ryan Goins ripped a ball into the right-centre field gap with two runners on, but the ball bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double and Troy Tulowitzki had to stop at third. Luke Maile then grounded out to leave the runners there.

After the Abreu homer in the sixth, a gamma-ray over the wall in centre at 109.4 m.p.h., the Blue Jays pulled within one again in the seventh on Dwight Smith’s ground ball up the middle, scoring Justin Smoak for his first career RBI. But Tommy Kahnle came on to face Ryan Goins and went 97, ball; 98, ball; 99, foul; 99, 6-4-3 double play.

The Blue Jays didn’t threaten again, while the White Sox tacked on runs in the eighth on a Josh Donaldson error and in the ninth on a suicide squeeze by Yolmer Sanchez.

Pelfrey, meanwhile, allowed only four hits over his six innings of work, surrendering just the one run with five strikeouts.