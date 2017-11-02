Former Blue Jays Barney, Anderson among 149 players to hit free agency

Mere hours after the World Series ended, the MLB off-season officially began with 149 players hitting free agency.

Among them: former Toronto Blue Jays Darwin Barney, Brett Anderson, Miguel Montero and Michael Saunders. Jose Bautista will join their ranks as soon as the Blue Jays officially decline his mutual option for 2018.

While the likes of Barney and Anderson are now technically free agents, they can’t sign with a new team until Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. ET. Until then, they’re free to discuss potential deals with any team to determine whether a fit exists.

As the regular season came to an end, the Blue Jays expressed interest in re-signing Anderson, so he’s perhaps the likeliest of the team’s free agents to return. In seven starts spanning 33.1 innings with Toronto, the 29-year-old left-hander posted a 5.13 ERA with 22 strikeouts compared to nine walks.