You were behind those “3 for 3” T-shirts the team wore during the ’92 season. What gave you that idea?

We got beat by the Twins in the ALCS in ’91. It was a defining moment in our careers because it was the first time a lot of us had played in the playoffs in the big leagues. I didn’t like that feeling. We’re sitting in the clubhouse, they were on our field celebrating. Me and Pat Tabler, we talked about it, we said next year we’re coming back, we’re going to be focused, and it’s going to be from Day 1. We have three goals in mind: to win our division, to win the ALCS, and to win the World Series. That’s how the 3 for 3 in ’92 came about. We had T-shirts made up and the very first day that we got to spring training we passed them out. We said, “Guys, this is our goal, anything short of this will not be accepted.” We played with that mentality and that was our idea from the end of the ’91 season. We wore those T-shirts religiously. It gave us that daily reminder that the team comes first. We clinched our division, I believe against Detroit, and there wasn’t that much celebrating. We’re like, “No, we’ve got two more.” When we beat Oakland to go to the World Series, there was a little bit of celebration. But it was more composed: “Hey, we got one more thing to do before this season is complete. After the World Series, then we can celebrate.”

You knew this was the team that could do it.

Yes. It happened early in the off-season when we acquired Dave Winfield. He was a big presence in the clubhouse. He brought a lot of stability to our DH role. We got him and we knew we had a great chance to get to that next level. That was one big step to help us get there.