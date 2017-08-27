Joe Biagini’s second round as starter begins with loss to Twins

TORONTO – The first impression from the second round of Joe Biagini, starter, is that the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander looked an awful lot like he did the first time around. Pitching from a full windup was new, and he had stamina to burn after properly building up at triple-A Buffalo. But, as was too often the case, earlier this year, his fastball was up, he got too fine in spots, and had trouble putting hitters away.

Still, the 3.2 innings of five-run ball Biagini served up in Sunday’s 7-2 thumping from the Minnesota Twins will by no means define the second attempt at this bullpen-to-rotation conversion. The 27-year-old has invested plenty in the experiment, sacrificing an estimated $60,000 in salary during a 23-day transition period in the minors that also pushed his free agency back by a year.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are in need of starters for the 2018 starting staff behind Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez and J.A. Happ, and should get a decent read between now and season’s end whether or not Biagini could be a serviceable option.

Righty Tom Koehler is in that mix, too, although they also want to see him in a middle-inning relief role, and he’s expected to shift into the bullpen Tuesday when Brett Anderson is likely to start instead. The left-hander, recently signed to a minor-league deal, could perhaps be an option for next year with the final weeks of the season serving as a trial run for both sides.

Biagini is already a proven commodity as a solid leverage reliever but his effectiveness last year made the possibility of him being stretched out a tantalizing one, especially as the Blue Jays were painfully thin behind their starting five in the rotation. That weakness was exposed when Sanchez and Happ hit the disabled list in April and once the stopgap options proved faulty, Biagini was thrown into the rotation midstream and forced to build up on the fly.

He went 2-7 with a 5.60 ERA over 11 starts, returning to the bullpen once everyone was healthy. But the trade of Francisco Liriano and Sanchez’s ongoing absence left more voids, and with the Blue Jays on the periphery of post-season contention, he was sent down Aug. 4 to prepare properly this time.

“Baseball’s not always fair, life’s not always fair, we didn’t feel that was ideal but it was what we thought was best for the organization and the best for Joe at the time, given all the pieces of the equation,” general manager Ross Atkins said of Biagini’s first stint as a starter. “This time, we felt like we wanted to do a better job of controlling what’s best for Joe to give him the best chance to be a starter not only for this month and September, but for his career.”

Biagini pitched out of the stretch during his last stint as a starter and Atkins’ belief was that using the full windup, in concert with an improved routine between starts, would help with his command and aggressiveness.

Both came and went against the Twins, who pecked at him for nine hits and three walks. Of his 85 pitches, only 39 were fastballs, and they were often left middle-up.

He threw 29 curveballs – one of them his last pitch of the day that turned into the first of Byron Buxton’s three homers – and 17 change-ups. He got two swinging strikes on each of his curve and change, versus three on his heater, the pitch most pivotal for him.

“It still comes back to him establishing that fastball, pitching down in the zone, being able to incorporate his secondary stuff and not become too much of a finesse pitcher,” said pitching coach Pete Walker. “He was so successful out of the bullpen with that mindset of being aggressive, coming at guys, really establishing that fastball and pounding it. We still want him to pitch that way as a starter.”

The Blue Jays also want to give him more time to become used to being a starter, particularly on the mound where he sometimes looks to tinker perhaps more than necessary.

“It’s still something we’ve got to continue to work on. He certainly is meticulous and can overthink, it’s a good and bad trait to have,” said Walker. “Sometimes it can work for you because you’re willing to make some adjustments and do some things, but other times it can clutter your mind. For him, it’s keeping things simple, try not to overthink and overanalyze and really just use his pitches to the best of his ability.”

Biagini has five more starts this year to keep doing that, with plenty riding on the results both for himself and the Blue Jays.