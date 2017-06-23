Josh Donaldson returns to Blue Jays lineup vs. Royals

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is returning to the lineup for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. (Nathan Denette/CP)

Third-baseman Josh Donaldson is back in the lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays for their season opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Donaldson missed Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers with a sore knee. He will play third base and hit third in Friday’s game.

In 31 games this season, Donaldson is hitting .286/.389/.554 with 17 RBI and eight home runs.

