Justin Smoak sets Blue Jays record for HRs by switch-hitter

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) rounds the bases. (Nathan Denette/CP)

Justin Smoak has set a Toronto Blue Jays franchise record for home runs by a switch-hitter.

Smoak took Bartolo Colon of the Minnesota Twins deep in the third inning of Friday’s game, slugging his 35th home run of the year.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in 2017, setting career-highs in hits, home runs, RBI.

Jose Cruz Jr.’s 34 home runs in 2001 was the previous record for a switch-hitter.

