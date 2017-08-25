Justin Smoak sets Blue Jays record for HRs by switch-hitter

Justin Smoak has set a Toronto Blue Jays franchise record for home runs by a switch-hitter.

Smoak took Bartolo Colon of the Minnesota Twins deep in the third inning of Friday’s game, slugging his 35th home run of the year.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in 2017, setting career-highs in hits, home runs, RBI.

Jose Cruz Jr.’s 34 home runs in 2001 was the previous record for a switch-hitter.