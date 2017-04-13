Are Orioles, Showalter trolling Blue Jays with Capitals shirts?

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter has been known to slyly troll opposing teams on occasion and might have just done that prior to Thursday’s opener of a four-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Showalter, along with Orioles players Trey Mancini, Adam Jones and Caleb Joseph, sported Washington Capitals shirts at Rogers Centre in photos posted by the team’s Twitter account. Of course, one of Toronto’s other teams, the Maple Leafs, is facing the Capitals in a first-round playoff series, with Game 1 taking place Thursday night.

Showalter recently made headlines with his comments about how the Boston Red Sox reacted to the flu bug that ripped through their clubhouse.

“I know we’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t 100 per cent with it, but so do a lot of clubs,” Showalter said when his team visited the Red Sox. “So nobody really wants to hear somebody else complain about it. Our guys have done a good job not broadcasting it to the world.”