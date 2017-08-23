Red Sox acquire outfielder Rajai Davis from Athletics

MLB Network analyst Dan O’Dowd, the man responsible for drafting Troy Tulowitzki in Colorado, breaks down his offensive struggles since donning a Blue Jays uniform.

The Boston Red Sox have acquired Rajai Davis from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rafael Rincones.

The speedy Davis is hitting .264/.313/.384 with five home runs, 17 doubles and 26 stolen bases in 100 games this season.

The 36-year-old and will be joining the seventh organization of his 12-year MLB career.

Rincones, 19, is a Venezuelan player hitting .258/.373/.369 in the Dominican Republic Summer League.

More from Sportsnet
Dunedin manager: Max Pentecost a 'big-time difference-maker'
Michael Hoad
At the Letters: As Blue Jays' struggles continue, focus shifts to future
At The Letters