Blue Jays’ focus believed to be on search for lefty reliever

Sources have told Jeff Blair Show that Blue Jays ownership gave management additional cash to get the Jose Bautista deal done, while still leaving enough budget to address existing holes.

TORONTO – Fresh off finalizing a reunion with Jose Bautista, the Toronto Blue Jays are believed to have shifted their focus to finding a left-handed reliever.

Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan, whom they’ve been linked to previously this off-season, are the top options remaining on the free-agent market. Blevins posted a 2.79 ERA in 42 innings over 73 games last season, while Logan had a 3.69 ERA in 46.1 innings over 66 games – both struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings.

Travis Wood, who limited left-handed hitters to a .447 OPS in 120 plate appearances last season, would also make sense although he may be seeking an opportunity to start. He was an all-star as a starter in 2013.

The Blue Jays completed a one-year deal with Bautista that pays him $18 million this season and includes a mutual option of $17 million for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout, plus a vesting option at $20 million for 2019.

With Bautista on the books and including an estimated $5 million for 0-3 service time players, the Blue Jays payroll is at about $155 million. They’re believed to have around $160 million to work with.

Their primary remaining needs include a lefty for the bullpen and a backup catcher.

The market for left-handed relievers has been strong this winter, with former Blue Jays reliever Brett Cecil getting a $30.5-million, four-year deal from the St. Louis Cardinals to lead the way.

