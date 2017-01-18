Blue Jays’ focus believed to be on search for lefty reliever

TORONTO – Fresh off finalizing a reunion with Jose Bautista, the Toronto Blue Jays are believed to have shifted their focus to finding a left-handed reliever.

Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan, whom they’ve been linked to previously this off-season, are the top options remaining on the free-agent market. Blevins posted a 2.79 ERA in 42 innings over 73 games last season, while Logan had a 3.69 ERA in 46.1 innings over 66 games – both struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings.

Travis Wood, who limited left-handed hitters to a .447 OPS in 120 plate appearances last season, would also make sense although he may be seeking an opportunity to start. He was an all-star as a starter in 2013.

The Blue Jays completed a one-year deal with Bautista that pays him $18 million this season and includes a mutual option of $17 million for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout, plus a vesting option at $20 million for 2019.

With Bautista on the books and including an estimated $5 million for 0-3 service time players, the Blue Jays payroll is at about $155 million. They’re believed to have around $160 million to work with.

Their primary remaining needs include a lefty for the bullpen and a backup catcher.

The market for left-handed relievers has been strong this winter, with former Blue Jays reliever Brett Cecil getting a $30.5-million, four-year deal from the St. Louis Cardinals to lead the way.