Slumping Blue Jays bats waste terrific start from Stroman

TORONTO – Just for context’s sake, last year when the Toronto Blue Jays won a wild card with 89 wins and eventually reached the American League Championship Series, they endured both a 1-6 stretch May 11-18 and an even tougher 1-7 run Sept. 2-9.

The season before, when they won the American League East with 93 victories in 2015, they went through skids of 1-5, 1-7 and 3-9 en route to ecstasy.

That’s why it’s worth backing yourself off from the ledge and remembering that in baseball extended losing streaks like the one the Blue Jays are grinding through are part of the deal. None of that makes the 1-7 well they’ve fallen into after Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers any easier to take – watching them hit is painful right now – but it doesn’t portend the end of days, either.

The measure of the moment for the Blue Jays is how they grind through the current misery as they wait for things to normalize, and how quickly they can climb back out of the well once they regain their footing.

It didn’t happen against a ripe-for-the-picking Brewers club, with starter Chase Anderson allowing just three hits and two walks, one of them intentional, over seven shutout innings.

They’ll try to begin the correction Thursday when Francisco Liriano starts against Kevin Gausman and the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays certainly had a few chances in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Brewers but the opportunities were far fewer against Anderson. Their best opportunity came in the fourth when Jose Bautista singled and Josh Donaldson walked with one out, but Jonathan Villar made a nice play on a fading Kendrys Morales liner at second for the second out. After Troy Tulowitzki was walked intentionally to load the bases, Russell Martin fouled back two cookies before taking a called third strike that was well out of the zone.

Cruelly, Martin ended an 0-for-20 slump to start the season by lining a two-out double to right-centre field in the seventh, but he was stranded there when Steve Pearce ripped a liner to centre with an exit velocity of 98.4 m.p.h. right at Keon Broxton to end the inning.

Singles by Pearce in the fifth and Kevin Pillar in the eighth were both erased by double plays, while an impressive looking Neftali Feliz closed things out in the ninth, erasing a one-out Donaldson walk by turning a 93.5 m.p.h. liner to the mound from Morales into a game-ending double play.

Slumps always find a creative way to get you.

The lack of offence meant the second complete game of Marcus Stroman’s career went to waste. Doubles by Domingo Santana and Keon Broxton opened the scoring in the second while Villar’s solo shot in the sixth made it a 2-0 game, and that was it as he allowed seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

That’s a tough L to take, especially when he deserved better, but nothing is falling right for the Blue Jays, and all they can do is wait impatiently for the inevitable turn.