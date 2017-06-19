What to expect with the Raptors’ 23rd overall NBA draft pick

Tayshaun Prince was drafted 23rd overall in 2002.

Barring a trade, the Toronto Raptors will select 23rd overall at Thursday’s draft. The 2017 prospect pool is deep, and, particularly at the forward positions, there is expected to be plenty of talent on the board once the Raps’ turn to pick comes around.

But what should expectations be if you’re a Raptors fan? Can Masai Ujiri & Co. hit pay dirt and find a diamond in the rough, a future franchise cornerstone and a steal of the draft? Well, it’s not likely. But it’s possible.

What’s more likely in a good-case-scenario, however, is that Toronto uses its pick to draft a solid role player who can contribute to a winning team in a supporting role. At least that’s what history says.

To this point, the 23rd pick has yielded one Hall of Famer (Alex English), three all-stars (English, Tayshaun Prince, and A.C. Green), and a decent group of role players that includes names like Bobby Jackson, Devean George, Travis Outlaw, and Travis Best.

There are a handful of decent current pros, too, including Trevor Booker, Wilson Chandler, Omri Casspi, Solomon Hill and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Of course, there are also a handful of players who failed to make an impact at the NBA level whatsoever.

So as you prepare your expectations for the Raptors at the 2017 draft, Here’s a look at the top 20 players selected at No. 23, sorted by career win shares (a measurement of how much a player contributes to winning games):

Player Year Pts Reb Ast WS
Alex English 1976 21.5 5.5 3.6 100.7
A.C. Green 1985 9.6 7.4 1.1 99.5
Tayshaun Prince 2002 11.1 4.3 2.4 63.1
Wesley Person 1994 11.2 3.3 1.7 44
Terry Tyler 1978 10.2 5.4 1.2 40.8
Ervin Johnson 1993 4.1 6.1 0.5 37.8
Bobby Jackson 1997 9.7 3.1 2.6 31.4
Travis Best 1995 7.6 1.8 3.5 30.9
Mike Glenn 1977 7.6 1.2 1.6 25.3
Kosta Koufos 2008 5.7 4.9 0.4 23.7
Wilson Chandler 2007 14 5.5 1.8 23.5
Trevor Booker 2010 7 5.6 1 23.3
Tyronn Lue 1998 8.5 1.7 3.1 19.7
Greg Anderson 1987 7.3 6.2 0.6 18.7
Devean George 1999 5.6 3.1 0.9 18.2
Francisco Garcia 2005 7.9 2.6 1.4 18.2
Travis Outlaw 2003 8.5 3.2 0.8 16.5
Omri Casspi 2009 8.2 4.1 1.2 16.1
Mitchell Wiggins 1983 19 3.2 1.6 15.2
Nikola Mirotic 2011 10.8 5.3 1.2 13.4