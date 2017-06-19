Kyle Lowry on free agency reports: Don’t believe everything you hear

Point guard Kyle Lowry made it clear on Monday: he hasn’t made his mind up yet regarding his pending free agency.

Lowry appeared to be responding to a Toronto Star report that suggested the 31-year-old indicated to teams in mid-May that he had “zero interest” in returning to Toronto.

The Raptors can offer Lowry more money than any other NBA team, and remain one of several potential landing spots for the guard.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents after July 1, and can officially sign players on July 6.