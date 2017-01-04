Raptors’ Casey named NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has earned the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honours for December after his team posted a 10-4 record in the final month of 2016.

Over those 14 games, the Raptors held the second-best record in the East and boasted the most efficient offence in league history. Toronto averaged an East-leading 112.1 points per game and a wildly impressive +11.1 point differential. In holding opponents to 101.1 points per game during that stretch, the team also registered the second-best defense in the conference.

Toronto Raptors on Twitter



The fourth time he’s been named Coach of the Month in his career, Casey is currently the longest-serving— and winningest— head coach in Raptors history and signed a three-year contract extension with the club after a successful playoff run in 2016, helping to lead the Raptors to their first-ever Conference Finals.

The Raptors are next in action on Thursday night as the Utah Jazz visit the Air Canada Centre at 7:30 PM ET live on SportsnetOne.