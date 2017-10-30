Raptors’ Powell launches music website, releases song ‘No Problem’

Last year, GoDaddy made Jonas Valanciunas’ supposed dream of making strange basketball and dinosaur related action figures with “Itty Bitty Ballers.” Now it looks like the web hosting company is making another Toronto Raptor’s assumed life-long ambition become reality.

Raptors guard Norman Powell partnered with GoDaddy to release the website “Powell on the Piano” to showcase his budding music career.

“When I’m not putting in work on the court, I’m having fun exercising my skills and creating potential hits on the piano,” Powell wrote in a statement on his new site.

“It started as a hobby but now I consider it my second passion.”

Alongside the launch of his website, Powell also released his first song, “No Problem,” on SoundCloud.

Whether this track is just a one-off for some sort of sponsorship obligation with GoDaddy and the Raptors is unknown, but for now, Powell’s first foray into music could be a lot worse, so let’s see where this goes.