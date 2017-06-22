Raptors shopping Valanciunas, 23rd pick ahead of draft

As the NBA Draft approaches, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reports that the Raptors may be attempting to package centre Jonas Valanciunas along with their first-round pick (23rd overall) in a deal:

Valanciunas, 25, averaged 12 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game in 2016-17 while averaging 25.8 minutes, the lowest total since his rookie season. He has three years remaining on his contract at an average salary of $16 million per season.

Get all the latest draft updates and analysis on our live blog and up-to-the-second draft tracker.