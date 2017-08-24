Alouettes’ Nik Lewis becomes CFL’s all-time receptions leader

Montreal Alouettes slotback Nik Lewis. (Paul Chiasson/AP)

Montreal Alouettes receiver Nik Lewis has become the Canadian Football League’s all-time pass receptions leader.

Lewis caught pass No. 1,030 to pass B.C. Lions great Geroy Simon for the honour.

The reception came in a game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

