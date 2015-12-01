The never-told story of the never-seen game
By Gare Joyce
Illustrations by Michael Byers
Nineteen years ago, Canada suffered the its worst-ever finish at the World Junior Championship, eighth place. Canada’s first four losses that year were seen by disheartened fans back home, but no footage or photos exist of the fifth and final one—Kazakhstan’s thumping of the five-time defending champions on Jan. 3, 1998 wasn’t broadcast. What follows is a first-person account* of events leading up to Canada’s most inglorious moment.
*A narrative based on interviews with players from Team Canada 1998
This story originally appeared in Sportsnet magazine.
