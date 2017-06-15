Canucks sign RFA defenceman Erik Gudbranson to one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth $3.5 million, the team announced Thursday.

“Erik is a big, strong physical defender who I know feels has a lot to prove and has worked diligently in his injury rehab,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a press release. “He has leadership qualities that will be important for our young team and we are excited to see him healthy and back on the blue line next season.”

Gudbranson’s first year with the Canucks ended in disappointing fashion as he missed the final 52 games of the season after undergoing wrist surgery in mid-December to repair ligament damage. The 25-year-old had one goal, five assists, 18 penalty minutes and was a steady force on the back end in the 30 games he did suit up for.

The 2010 third-overall pick was acquired by the Canucks from Florida in May 2016 in a deal that sent Jared McCann to the Panthers.