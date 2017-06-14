Capitals acquire forward Tyler Graovac from Wild for draft pick

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the trade Wednesday night. The deal gives Washington a second forward under contract for next season to satisfy the minimum exposure requirements for the upcoming Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft.
Because they have Graovac, the Capitals can protect centre Lars Eller.
Graovac has one year left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $625,000. He played 52 games for Minnesota last season, scoring seven goals and adding two assists.
In addition to helping with the expansion draft, the 24-year-old could be a fit on cap-strapped Washington’s roster next season.