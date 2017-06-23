Coyotes acquire Stepan, Raanta from Rangers for No. 7 pick, DeAngelo

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Derek Stepan and goaltender Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers in exchange for the seventh-overall pick in Friday night’s NHL draft and defenceman Anthony DeAngelo.

Stepan, 27, completed his seventh season with the Rangers and had 17 goals and 55 points in 81 games this past season.

“We are thrilled to acquire Derek,” said GM John Chayka in a news release. “Our organization has been searching for a true number one center for over a decade and we are confident that he can be that for us.”

Raanta spelled starter Henrik Lundqvist for stretches during the season. The 28-year-old went 16-8-2 with a 2.26 goals-against average and .922 save percentage, posting four shutouts in the process.

“Antti is a highly skilled, athletic goaltender,” said Chayka in a release. “We’re confident that he can emerge as an excellent starting goalie for us.”

DeAngelo, a former Tampa Bay Lightning first-rounder, is now with his third organization. The split the season with the Coyotes and AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. He recorded five goals and 14 points in 39 games with the Coyotes.