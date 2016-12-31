Flyers’ Steve Mason leaves game with apparent injury

Steve Mason left after the first period with an apparent injury when the Philadelphia Flyers played against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

General manager Ron Hextall said that the team will reevaluate him tomorrow.

Mason may have suffered his injury on a bizarre play where his stick got tied up with Sharks forward Joe Thornton. As Mason was turned on the play, the puck shot into the inside of his blocker. The Sharks scored moments after the play to put them out in front 1-0.

The 28-year-old goalie was in noticeable discomfort on the play but he managed to stay in the game for the remainder of the period. Anthony Stolarz came in as his replacement to start the second.

Over 30 games this season, Mason is 14-11-4 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.