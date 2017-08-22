Free agent Roman Polak resumes skating wearing Maple Leafs sweater

Free agent defenceman Roman Polak appears to be progressing nicely from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs while with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Polak’s agent Allan Walsh tweeted a short video Tuesday of Polak skating and making tight turns during an on-ice session last week. As part of the tweet, Walsh mentioned his client’s recovery is on schedule.

Polak was injured when he fell awkwardly on his right leg after receiving a hit from Washington Capitals blueliner Brooks Orpik in Game 2. He had season-ending surgery thereafter.

Polak, 31, had four goals and 11 points in 75 games with the Leafs. He’s played most of the past three seasons in Toronto.

Although he became an unrestricted free agent July 1, that didn’t stop him from wearing a Leafs sweater for the skate last week.