Free agent Roman Polak resumes skating wearing Maple Leafs sweater
Warning, some images may be difficult to watch, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Roman Polak gets hit by Washington Capitals' Brooks Orpik and while falling gets twisted up and lands awkwardly on his leg.
Free agent defenceman Roman Polak appears to be progressing nicely from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs while with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Polak’s agent Allan Walsh tweeted a short video Tuesday of Polak skating and making tight turns during an on-ice session last week. As part of the tweet, Walsh mentioned his client’s recovery is on schedule.
Update: Here's Roman Polak doing some skating drills last week. His rehab from broken fubula is right on track. pic.twitter.com/tEVZo7hFB4