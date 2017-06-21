Golden Knights acquire forward Reilly Smith from Panthers for 2018 pick

Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) shoots the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in New York, Monday, March 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Bryan R. Smith)

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Reilly Smith from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Smith, 26, tallied 37 points with 15 goals last season in 80 games played with the Panthers.

He had signed a five-year, $25-million contract with Florida last summer.

