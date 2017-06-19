Golden Knights give NHL teams Monday trading deadline

LAS VEGAS – The clock is ticking on NHL teams hoping to make a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights to protect their players in the expansion draft.

George McPhee has informed teams that Monday is the last day he’ll complete those transactions.

That will allow the veteran general manager and his staff time to finalize their selections in the expansion draft tomorrow and submit them to the NHL by 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

McPhee says he won’t select an unprotected player from any team without first giving them the chance to flip him assets in exchange for not claiming that individual.

While Vegas has some transactions lined up, no trades had officially been filed with the league as of Monday morning.

The NHL’s 31st franchise will soon be taking shape.

McPhee expects three or four players to be at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night for the announcement of his selections in the expansion draft.