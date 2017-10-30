Golden Knights’ Oscar Dansk leaves game with injury

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie luck continues to be disastrous.

Oscar Dansk, the Golden Knights’ third player to tend the pipes for the team this season, left the game against the New York Islanders with five minutes to go in the second period on Monday.

Dansk appeared to tweak his leg while making a stop on an Islanders’ power play. Moments later, after the ensuing faceoff, Islanders captain John Taveras tipped a shot through Dansk’s legs to tie the game at two. Trainers met with the Vegas goalie after the tally and removed him from the game.

Replacing Dansk is Maxime Lagace whose appearance marks both the first of his NHL career and the fourth Golden Knights goalie to play in just their 10th game.

Already lost to injury are goalies Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcolm Subban (lower-body injury).