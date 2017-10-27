Golden Knights place defenceman Jason Garrison on waivers

The Vegas Golden Knights have placed defenceman Jason Garrison on waivers.

The 32-year-old has played in four games this year and has one assist.

He was selected by Vegas at the NHL Expansion Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning, which gave the Golden Knights a second- and fourth-round pick, along with the rights to Nikita Gusev, in order to ensure Garrison was taken.

Garrison has one year remaining on a deal that carries a $4.6-million cap hit.

The Golden Knights have also sent defenceman Griffin Reinhart to the AHL for a conditioning stint.

Reinhart, the fourth-overall pick in 2012, hasn’t played this season and would have to clear waivers in order to be assigned to the AHL.