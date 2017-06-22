Golden Knights trade Trevor van Riemsdyk to Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Carolina Hurricanes, as confirmed by Sportsnet’s John Shannon.

Van Riemsdyk and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick are on the move to the Hurricanes in exchange for Pittsburgh’s second-round selection (62nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Vegas claimed van Riemsdyk via expansion from the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The new club’s defence-heavy roster suggests this is the first of many trades that will be coming down the pipeline as the team begins to flip players in favour of gathering more assets ahead of their very first season.

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talked about doing just that during a media availability earlier this week.

The 25-year-old van Riemsdyk has registered eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 158 career NHL games, all with the Chicago Blackhawks. He also has one goal in 15 career post-season games, and made his playoff debut during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final to help the Blackhawks hoist the Cup.