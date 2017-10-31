Gotta See It: NHL logos reimagined for Halloween

Intimidation is a legitimate tactic in the great sport of hockey, yet some teams fail to take advantage in the ways that they could.

Franchises name their teams after foliage, or politicians, when history is littered with examples (both real and fictional) of horrifying people/concepts/monsters that would work instead.

Enter Mark A.K.

The graphic artist, (@ak47_studios on Instagram) posted a scary logo for each NHL team, and the results are terrific.

Who needs a rich history and the legendary Conn Smythe’s approval when you can pull this off?

Hockey Horror – Toronto Maple Leatherfaces @mapleleafs #nhl #texaschainsawmassacre A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

All dump-outs and no puck-carrying defencemen makes Habs fans, well…

Hockey Horror – heeeeres Johnny! Montreal Jack Torrances @canadiensmtl #theshinning #nhl A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Finally, a logo that can match the physical aesthetic of Guy Boucher’s system.

Hockey Horror – Ottawa Slimers @senators #nhl #ghostbusters A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

This one is actually commentary on how the Flames should trade for Alex Galchenyuk.

Hockey Horror – Chucky Flames #nhl #flames #childsplay A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

We got what for Jordan Eberle?!?

Hockey Horror – Edmonton Ghostfaces #oilers #scream #nhl A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The Sedin twins always felt out of this world.

Hockey Horror – Vancouver Aliens @canucks #nhl #alien A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

This creature feeds on the remains of Bettman’s desire to have a hockey team in Atlanta:

Hockey Horror – Winnipeg Mr. Boogies @nhljets #sinister #nhl A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Mark’s work is terrific and logos for all 31 NHL teams can be found on his Instagram page, but here are a few select non-Canadian highlights:

Hockey Horror – Detroit Pennywise #it #nhl #redwings A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Hockey Horror – Nashville Predators @predsnhl #predator #nhl #tooeasy A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Hockey Horror – Pittsburgh Norman Bates @penguins #nhl #psycho A post shared by AK (@ak47_studios) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:38am PDT