Hurricanes’ Eddie Lack diagnosed with concussion

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Carolina has called up Daniel Altshuller from their AHL affiliate to fill in behind Cam Ward.

This is not the first time this season that the 28-year-old has suffered a head injury. Lack spent a month on injured reserved with a concussion from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 after he hit his head on the boards during practice.

Though Lack was activated off IR Dec. 21, he has not played since Nov. 10 and will go back on the shelf for the foreseeable future. The club did not indicate a timeline for his return.

He missed Saturday's game when he was reportedly ill and the Hurricanes equipment manager had to take over backup duties.

In five games this season, Lack is 1-2-1 with a 3.78 goals-against average and .856 save percentage, while Altshuller has yet to play a game in the NHL.