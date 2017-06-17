Hurricanes hire Penguins’ goalie coach Mike Bales

The Carolina Hurricanes have hired Mike Bales to be their new goaltending coach.

Bales, 45, is a former NHL goalie who has served as goaltending coach with the Penguins the past four seasons. Before that he served as a goaltending development coach and scout with the Penguins.

“Mike has a proven history of success as a goaltending coach with the Penguins, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups,” said Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis in a press release. “Based on our research, we are confident that he is someone our goalies and coaching staff will enjoy working with, and we’re thrilled to have him in our organization.”

In May, Bales was profiled by Jason Mackey in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In the story, Bales tells Mackey that he believes in constant communication with his goaltenders but also acknowledges that he goalie is unique.

“I just deal with each goalie as an individual and try to help them be the best version of themselves,” Bales told Mackey.

Shortly after the Hurricanes announcement, the Penguins announced that Mike Buckley would be their new goaltending coach.

Buckley has been the team’s goaltending development coach for the past four seasons.

“We are excited to have Mike Buckley join the Pittsburgh staff,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a press release. “He has tutored our young goalies, especially Matt Murray, for a number of years, making this a seamless transition for our group. We certainly appreciate the contributions from Mike Bales throughout his time with our club. He was invaluable to our team, and especially our goaltenders, during our Stanley Cup runs the past two seasons.”