Islanders begin Hockey Is For Everyone Month with wheelchair hockey

The New York Islanders got the NHL’s ‘Hockey Is For Everyone Month’ campaign started with a trip to Henry Viscardi School in Albertson, N.Y.

There, the players (and Sparky the Dragon), partook in some wheelchair hockey with the students.

The NHL, NHLPA, and all 30 teams have collaborated to spend the month promoting inclusiveness in their sport.

Each team has chosen an ambassador who will take a lead role in the initiative’s goal to “drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.”

Casey Cizikas is the Islanders' ambassador.

