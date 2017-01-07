Jets rookie Patrik Laine leaves game against Sabres after big hit

Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine left Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after receiving an open-ice hit.

Laine was going through the neutral zone midway through the third period when he was hit by Buffalo’s Jake McCabe.

The Finn was down on the ice for a couple of minutes while a scrum ensued near the team’s benches.

Laine, 18, has 21 goals and 15 assists through 41 games this season. His 36 points lead all rookies while his goal totals are tied with Toronto’s Auston Matthews for most in the NHL among freshmen.