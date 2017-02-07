Jets’ Tyler Myers out 6-8 weeks after lower-body surgery

Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Myers (57) catches his breath during training camp in Winnipeg, Friday, September 23, 2016. (Trevor Hagan/CP)

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers has had lower-body surgery and will miss the next six to eight weeks.

Myers hasn’t played since Nov. 11, and he left the team for a personal matter in January.

The 27-year-old has two goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

The Jets host the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

