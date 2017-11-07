Matthews missing practice causes lineup shuffle for Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Lingering soreness kept Auston Matthews off the ice at practice on Tuesday, hours after he saw a season-high in ice time during the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Matthews had been labelled a “game-time decision” for Monday’s game, but managed to play.

Not only did he pick up a highlight-reel assist – spinning around defenceman Luca Sbisa off the rush before setting up James van Riemsdyk’s goal – but he played 21:11 in total.

He returned from last week’s four-game road trip with an undisclosed injury.

“It’s been lingering a little bit and then kind of came back in that St. Louis game,” Matthews said after Monday’s game. “It’s just a little bit of soreness. It was fine to play tonight, though.”

On Tuesday morning, the Leafs recalled Frederik Gauthier from the American Hockey League while sending Kasperi Kapanen back to the Marlies. They unveiled completely revamped lines during rushes at practice:

Komarov – Kadri – Nylander

Brown – Bozak – Marner

Van Riemsdyk – Marleau – Hyman

Martin – Moore – Leivo

Extra: Gauthier

Jumbling all of the forward groups at least hints at the possibility Matthews may not be able to dress for Wednesday’s game versus Minnesota.

However, the 20-year-old didn’t sound many alarms when speaking with reporters following the win over the Golden Knights.

“I think you never really feel 100 per cent,” said Matthews. “I felt good enough to play and felt good enough to be able to contribute tonight.”

He has yet to miss a game during his NHL career, playing in 98 straight since debuting last season. Matthews is fifth in league scoring with 19 points in 16 games.