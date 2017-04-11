Latest playoff injury roundup: Who’s playing through pain?

Health issues.

Almost every playoff team has one, or six, and that’s before the puck drops on the war of attrition known as the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here is a painstaking roundup of all the key injuries to players on playoff teams, or at least the ones we know of, ranked (roughly) from the most concerning to the healthiest.

Bad luck has decreased the chances of Pittsburgh and San Jose returning to the Cup Final, while the Oilers and Wild are getting healthy at the right time of year.

Please adjust your get-well cards and office pool strategy accordingly. But be forewarned: These injury rankings are day-to-day like the rest of us.

The bad news: It will be difficult for the Penguins to reach the heights of 2016 with No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck.

The good news: Superstar Evgeni Malkin, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since March 15, will start Game 1.

Chris Kunitz (lower body) is out long term.

Carl Hagelin has been out since March 12 with a lower-body injury, but coach Mike Sullivan says there's a "real chance" the winger returns at some point in the opening series.

Top centres Logan Couture (teeth) and Joe Thornton (knee) are both listed as day-to-day ahead of their Round 1 showdown with the Oilers.

Thornton missed the final three games of the regular season with an injured left knee and Couture sat the final seven after taking a deflected puck to the face.

Serious concern here. Thornton remains one of the game's elite passers, and Couture would likely draw the assignment of shutting down Connor McDavid.

Couture wore a full cage skating with Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson Monday. Thornton practised with the extras.

"We'll see tomorrow and we'll keep taking those steps," said coach Peter DeBoer. "There's no plan here. There's nothing I can tell you guys that you don't see that's right in front of you."

Yikes.

Deadline acquisition Patrick Eaves, who's gelled nicely on Ryan Getzlaf's top line, left Sunday night's game with an upper-body injury but is expected to face the Flames in Game 1.

Top-four defenceman and power-play threat Cam Fowler is out two to six weeks due to a knee injury that raised the ire of Anaheim GM Bob Murray, who called Flames captain Mark Giordano a dirty player.

Nick Ritchie (one game remaining on suspension), Clayton Stoner (abdomen), Ryan Garbutt (shoulder), Simon Despres (concussion) are also unavailable to start the playoffs.

Lots of trouble here, particularly on the back end.

Defenceman Torey Krug is battling a lower-body injury and is expected to miss the entire Eastern quarter-final versus Ottawa. And young Brandon Carlo (upper body) exited the Bruins' final game and has been ruled out for Game 1.

Backup goalie Anton Khudobin is recovering from an illness.

Forward Noel Acciari (upper body) has been ruled out for Game 1, so it's likely we see Jimmy Hayes (lower body) play banged up.

David Krejci (uh oh) and Dominic Moore (a key penalty killer) raised eyebrows by their absence from Tuesday's practice, but coach Bruce Cassidy said he expects them to play Game 1.

Top defenceman John Carlson sat out the last four games of the regular season (including a 4-1 win in Toronto) with an undisclosed lower-body injury. The workhorse skated Tuesday at practice but on the extra pairing. Neither Carlson nor coach Barry Trotz would confirm he'd be active in Game 1 Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.

The Capitals sought out defensive depth at the deadline for this very reason, and Nate Schmidt has filled in capably in Carlson's stead.

Forward Brett Connolly missed the last two games of the season due to an illness. He, too, skated Tuesday and should be good to play Game 1.

"We expect them to probably be a go, but we’ll see how they react after one practice here," Trotz told reporters. "You’ll have to see on Thursday.”

A steady presence on the Jackets' blue line, Ryan Murray has been sidelined since March 12 with a broken hand. At that point he was given a timeline of four to six weeks.

Super rookie Zach Werenski is recovering from a shoulder injury, but coach John Tortorella assured he's "totally confident" we'll see Werenski in Game 1. Werenski practised on the top pair with Seth Jones on Tuesday but, curiously, was not made available to reporters.

Forward Lukas Sedlak (upper body) did not practise and is doubtful for Game 1.

The chief concern here is starting goalie Frederik Andersen, who exited Saturday's playoff clincher with a knock to the head and underwent concussion protocol.

Andersen returned to practice Tuesday and anticipates getting Thursday's Game 1 start, "if everything goes well."

Defencemen Nikita Zaitsev and Roman Polak were both injured Saturdays as well. They did not skate Tuesday.

"Both guys are progressing," coach Mike Babock said. "We're optimistic both guys will be ready, but I can't guarantee anything."

The all-world Erik Karlsson sat out the final regular-season games with a stinger on his heel but will play Game 1.

Forward Zack Smith is still recovering from an upper-body injury but will play as well.

Marc Methot, who had a finger nearly chopped off by Sidney Crosby, said Tuesday he's putting the incident behind him. The top-four D-man's Game 1 status is still up in the air, but he's back skating with the team and hopeful to draw in.

Plenty of reason for concern in Music City.

Captain Mike Fisher (lower body), Vernon Fiddler (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Yannick Weber (upper body), and Colin Wilson (lower body) have all missed time due to injuries. Their availability for Game 1 versus Chicago is unclear.

Perhaps most unnerving is the health of top D-man Roman Josi, whose lower-body ailment may hinder his performance in the opening series.

Wilson and Jarnkrok did not practise Tuesday. All the others did.

Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee back in early February.

Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) has missed five straight games and is uncertain for Game 1. Nail Yakupov hasn't played since March 31.

It's uncertain when Paul Stastny (broken foot) will be back in the lineup, so the return of Vladimir Sobotka from the KHL could not have come at a better time. Stastny was upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day... a week ago.

Defencemen Shea Weber (lower body) and Jordie Benn (upper body) both sat out the end of the regular season but are expected to suit up for Game 1 of the Habs' series versus New York.

Blueliner Alexi Emelin (lower body) will "definitely" not play Game 1, per coach Claude Julien. Emelin did not skate Tuesday.

Captain Max Pacioretty suffered a scare during Tuesday's practice (watch below) when Mike McCarron accidentally high-sticked him in the face. Julien said Pacioretty will be reevaluated Wednesday morning. The team's medical staff is "very optimistic" the sniper will play Game 1 Wednesday.

Andrew Desjardins (lower body, day to day) remains a question mark.

Michal Rozsival underwent surgery Tuesday to repair facial fractures. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Niklas Hjalmarsson was away attending the birth of his child but returned Tuesday and will skate in Game 1.

The big news here is the return of Artem Anisimov, who's been sidlelined since March 14 with a left leg injury. Anisimov recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 64 games.

"I don't know if [there is any] doubt at all," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's good to go."

Chad Johnson, who has substituted admirably for Brian Elliott for long stretches this season, was held out of the last two games due to a leg injury.

The No. 2 goaltender will not wear the ballcap for Game 1 in Anaheim but is expected to fly with the team. Call-up Jon Gillies will handle backup duties in the meantime. Gilles won in his lone career NHL appearance, posting a .964 save percentage.

Versatile forward Jesper Fast, who put up 21 points this season, missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury but is expected to be ready for puck drop.

Backup goalie Antti Raanta, who's had a fantastic year (16 wins, four shutouts) in relief, is dealing with a minor knee injury.

Both are listed as day-to-day.

Defenceman Victor Bartley (triceps) has been on long-term injured reserve all season. He returned to practice Monday, but there's no timetable for his return.

Defenceman Jared Spurgeon — who's been relied upon for 24:02 per night and is a sparkling plus-33 — missed the last two games to rest a lower-body injury. Expect him to play Game 1, though.

Contrary to their Round 1 opponent, San Jose, Edmonton is remarkably healthy.

A torn ACL ended depth centre Tyler Pitlick's season in December, but other than that, the Oil is all systems go.