NHL Power Rankings: Hockey Haiku Edition

The Power Rankings

Take form of Japan poems

Year 4 of this trick

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

Stammer pass to Kuch

Kuch put puck behind goalie

Bolts win game, repeat

2. St. Louis Blues

Saskatchewan son

Jaden from Planet Hockey

Yeo-da use the Schwartz

3. Los Angeles Kings

New GM, new coach

Fresh voices heard by skaters

They answer with goals

4. New Jersey Devils

Will Butcher Sweepstakes

Eleven points from blue line

The Avs could’ve used

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

Bread Man, setup man

Pierre-Luc Dubois sticking

Morning skates for chumps

6. New York Islanders

Chapeaus tossed on ice

A contract year or something?

Two Johnny hat tricks

7. Philadelphia Flyers

Leo saw numbers

Hit his target in back square

Poor Shayne Gostisbehere

8. Vegas Golden Knights

Fleury is concussed

Pickard’s gone; Subban, Dansk hurt

Wanna play goalie?

9. Vancouver Canucks

Slowly dialing back

Travis Green taketh away

Twins’ ice time decline

10. San Jose Sharks

Tears on cheeks trickle

Melancholic drips to ice

Welcome home, Patty

11. Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews a wonder

Marleau marvels, Martin mean

Some D would be nice

12. Dallas Stars

Bishop wants to stay

Too bad Hitchcock wants him pulled

Coach’s decision

13. Anaheim Ducks

Vatanen, Lindholm,

Getzlaf, Fowler, Bieksa,

Eaves… most man games lost

14. Winnipeg Jets

Blake Wheeler hatty,

Jets convert the extra point

Score touchdown on Pens

15. Minnesota Wild

We love Chris Stewart,

But when he’s your best forward,

You’re not playoff built

16. Ottawa Senators

Thin gloves too flimsy

Cold, hard pucks shot much too fast

At Bobby’s fingers

17. Colorado Avalanche

First-round pick, a wing,

Two prospects, goalie, top D

Our price for Duchene

18. Calgary Flames

Twelve games, zero points

Where art thou, young Sam Bennett?

We picked you so high

19. Nashville Predators

Twine bulges again

Every fourth shot finds the net

Forsberg is on fire

20. Chicago Blackhawks

Three nights in Vegas

Ill prepared for Golden Knights

What happened stays there

21. Boston Bruins

Jaws dropped, disbelief

Nine-tenths of a second left!

How’d the Kings beat us?

22. Carolina Hurricanes

Playoff drought too long

Hope springs from young defence core

Tickets, team for sale

23. Pittsburgh Penguins

Meat stick tucked in bun

Am I a sandwich, or just

Kessel’s pre-game snack?

24. Florida Panthers

Luongo goes down

Niemi plucked off waivers

Reimer’s time to shine

25. Washington Capitals

Naked on cold street

Clothed warm by Samaritan

Alex does great deed

26. Detroit Red Wings

We held out all our

syllables for Andreas

Athanasiou

27. Montreal Canadiens

Bronx cheers, sly rumours

Cherry: Habs fans front-runners

Price will remember

28. New York Rangers

October failure

Centre, goal, defence in doubt

Can’t beat Montreal

29. Edmonton Oilers

Like wind or cheetah

Usain fast, Bugatti speed

How McDavid skates

30. Buffalo Sabres

Splintered graphite snaps

Frustration born of losing

Eichel’s stick in two

31. Arizona Coyotes

Ugly October

Whole team cast in disarray

November is here