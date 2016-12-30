NHL working on schedule to accommodate Olympics; no progress yet

TORONTO — The NHL is working on a plan to move forward with or without the 2018 Olympics.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Friday afternoon that the league has begun working with teams on two different scheduling scenarios, one that would see NHL players attend the Games in South Korea and one that would see them not attend for the first time since 1994.

Daly said there was nothing new to report otherwise with respect to progress on attending in 2018.

Earlier this month the NHL’s board of governors voiced their strong resistance to the prospect of players going for the sixth consecutive Games.

"There has to be a compelling reason for us to go to the Olympics at this point, and as I stand here now we're still searching for that reason," Daly said.