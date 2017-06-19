Oilers’ Milan Lucic talks future aspirations to become GM

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lucic, a native of Vancouver, signed a seven-year, $42-million deal with the Oilers prior to the 2016-17 season, so retirement seems a far way off. But he admits that he’s always been interested in roster transactions.
“I definitely love everything that goes into putting a team together,” Lucic said. “It’s something that you think about. I would definitely love to get back into the management side of things one day.
“I’ve been in the league for 10 years now and I’ve seen how things progress and how things happen. You see talent. You see moves. Sometimes you scratch your head.”
The six-foot-three, 236-lb., Lucic, known for his physical play, says he has no interest in becoming a coach, though.
“I’m not a video watcher,” he said. “I’ve had coaches even tell me that they want me to watch more video than I do. And the hours that coaches put in are more than the players. I can’t see myself doing that (getting into coaching).”