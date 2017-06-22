Oilers trade Jordan Eberle to Islanders, acquire Ryan Strome

Jordan Eberle talks about the Oilers being eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks and his own performance in the series.

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt forward Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in exchange for Ryan Strome, the teams confirmed Thursday.

Eberle’s name has been circulated in plenty of rumours, and was recently mentioned in connection with the Islanders in Elliotte Friedman’s latest edition of 30 Thoughts.

More to come.

More from Sportsnet
Oilers forward Connor McDavid wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Associated Press
Twitter Reaction: The Golden Knights announce their team
Sportsnet Staff

Acquire:
  • Ryan Strome
Acquire:
  • Jordan Eberle