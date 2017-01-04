Panthers’ Griffith out with concussion after ‘dirty’ hit

Florida Panthers forward Seth Griffith will be sidelined with a concussion following a hit from Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers during Wednesday’s game.

The hit occurred late in the first period when Ehlers hit an unsuspecting Griffith from the side, appearing to make contact with his head. Ehlers did not receive a penalty on the play.

After the game Panthers head coach Tom Rowe sounded off on Ehlers when asked about the hit by reporters.

“It was a dirty hit, he deliberately did it,” said Rowe. “If a kid’s going to play like that in the league, it’s going to be a long season for him.

"I don't know when players are going to start respecting the game and not going for the head because because that was a deliberate hit to the head."

Griffith has five assists in 20 games with the Panthers this season.