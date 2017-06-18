Plenty of talent available for Vegas ahead of NHL Expansion Draft

OK, Vegas, take your picks.

There are plenty of intriguing names available.

Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal, Bobby Ryan, Eric Staal, Niklas Kronwall, Mike Cammalleri, Matt Dumba and Petr Mrazek were among the names left unprotected by their NHL teams for the Golden Knights expansion draft. Sami Vatanen, Josh Manson, Marc Methot, Brock Nelson, Jori Lehtera, Jack Johnson and Roberto Luongo, too.

Only it won’t be simple to handicap what the NHL’s 31st team might look like while general manager George McPhee and his staff spend the next 72 hours finalizing their selections. That’s because McPhee is already believed to have deals in place with Columbus, Anaheim and Chicago about who he’ll select from those teams.

Hint: It’s not likely to be the best player available from each.

There will be other trades, as well, with the Golden Knights sending out a press release on Saturday night indicating that they’re wide open for business. Step right up with your draft picks and prospects, and McPhee is willing to look past that skilled player you were unable to protect because of the challenging rules established by the NHL.

“Vegas has indicated that they will give all 30 clubs every opportunity to keep their rosters intact if they’d like,” read the press release. “This means that before the Golden Knights claim a player off a team’s unprotected list, McPhee and his staff are willing to negotiate deals so the other clubs do not lose a player they would otherwise like to keep.”

The message is clear: Vegas is much more interested in becoming a homegrown power a few years down the road than winning a few extra games in its inaugural season.

It’s a sound approach given the way championship organizations tend to be built in today’s NHL. Here we have one starting from scratch, and McPhee recognizes that the entry draft is going to be a lot more important to his ultimate success than the expansion draft.

Still, the veteran GM has an incredibly unique opportunity to maximize assets and position the franchise for a bright future during an expansion draft process that will culminate with his 30 selections being revealed on Wednesday night at the sparkling T-Mobile Arena, just off the Las Vegas Strip.

This is the first one since Columbus and Minnesota entered the league in 2000, but it’s also the first of its kind. There was no salary cap in place when the Blue Jackets and Wild joined the NHL. Everything from the entry-level system to free agency to the waiver process has changed in the years since.

McPhee will take one player from each of the 30 existing teams and 20 of them must already have contracts for 2017-18. Vegas is required to claim at least 14 forwards, nine defencemen and three goalies and the players selected need to count at least $43.8 million towards the salary cap.

Beyond that, the Golden Knights are limited only by imagination and whatever market forces exist around the league.

Vegas is believed to be asking high prices in exchange for assuming problematic contracts from rival teams – think first-round picks – and could end up with a haul of futures when all is said and done here. Some of the players claimed in the expansion draft are bound to be flipped to other teams – either right away or perhaps before the trade deadline next season.

McPhee is also permitted to negotiate contracts with any restricted or unrestricted free agents left unprotected during this exclusive window. It’s going to be a crazy, sleep-deprived few days at team headquarters.

While the NHL provided an unprecedented look inside the expansion process by releasing the protected lists on Sunday morning, we still don’t have the complete picture. Some of the names not listed are already protected by secret side deals and others will likely join that group before Vegas finalizes its picks on Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, McPhee and his lieutenants have complete control over any player movement around the NHL.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Golden Knights.