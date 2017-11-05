Predators sign Kyle Turris to six-year contract after trade with Senators

Watch as the Islanders broadcast team discusses the Matt Duchene trade as it unfolds in front of their very eyes, with the Avalanche forward being pulled off the ice after just a couple shifts.

The Nashville Predators have signed newly acquired centre Kyle Turris to a six-year, $36 million contract.

The Predators acquired Turris from the Ottawa Senators in a massive three-way trade that saw Matt Duchene go to Ottawa.

Turris, 28, was set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. On Saturday, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that the Senators were “highly unlikely” to re-sign him.

He has three goals and nine points so far this season for the Senators.

November 5, 2017

|

Kyle Turris
LENGTH:
6 Years
CONTRACT TYPE:
Re-signing
SALARY CAP HIT:
$6 million
TOTAL:
$36 million