Predators sign Kyle Turris to six-year contract after trade with Senators

The Nashville Predators have signed newly acquired centre Kyle Turris to a six-year, $36 million contract.

The Predators acquired Turris from the Ottawa Senators in a massive three-way trade that saw Matt Duchene go to Ottawa.

Turris, 28, was set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. On Saturday, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that the Senators were “highly unlikely” to re-sign him.

He has three goals and nine points so far this season for the Senators.