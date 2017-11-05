Senators acquire Duchene in blockbuster with Avalanche, Predators

The Colorado Avalanche have traded forward Matt Duchene to the Ottawa Senators in a three-way deal also involving the Nashville Predators.

As part of the trade, the Predators will get centre Kyle Turris from the Senators.

The Avalanche will receive prospects Samuel Girard, Vladislav Kamenev and a second-round pick from the Predators, and forward Shane Bowers, goaltender Andrew Hammond and a first- and third-round pick from the Senators.

Duchene’s name has been in trade talks since at least the NHL Draft. On Friday, reports of a trade involving these three teams indicated that negotiations had fallen through. But on Saturday, during Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicated that the Avalanche and Senators were still motivated to get a deal done.

Duchene was removed from Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders. He has four goals and 10 points this season.

Turris is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. On Saturday, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that the Senators were “highly unlikely” to re-sign him.