Prospect of Interest: The 411 on Klim Kostin

Klim Kostin could be one of the biggest mysteries of this year’s draft. Once considered a top-3 overall pick, the dynamic skater is now expected to be taken in the middle of Round 1 or even later after a bout of bad luck, including a season-ending injury.

The scouting community still thinks highly of the Russian power forward, however, and have kept him atop the European rankings for his explosiveness, offensive prowess and NHL-ready shot.

Here’s what you need to know about Kostin.

Team: Moscow Dynamo (KHL)

Position: Centre/LW

Shoots: Left

Age: 18

From: Penza, RUS

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 196 pounds

NHL Central Scouting ranking (European): 1

Jeff Marek’s Take: “Big, strong and plays with an edge. Also, has slick skills that complement his rugged play.”

He combines speed, strength and size

Kostin knows how to play with an edge and is tough to push off the puck thanks to his impressive 6-foot-3 frame—which, at 196 pounds, still has plenty of room to fill out. He listed all-time Russian great Pavel Datsyuk and NHL newcomer Patrik Laine as his hockey idols—no surprise, when you watch him play.

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek called Kostin “an enticing mix of size and skill,” in his November draft rankings.

The NHL’s Director of European Scouting, Goran Stubb, said he is “a big, strong, mobile power forward who plays a physical game. He is a strong skater with good speed, very good hockey sense and is an excellent competitor.”

His draft year was cut short

Expectations for Kostin’s all-important draft year started high, thanks in part to his four goals and three assists in five games at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, where he served as captain of his club. (He was also captain of Russia’s entries for the 2015 World U17 challenge and 2016 U18 World Championship.)

He represented his country twice more, first during the 2016 Canada-Russia Super Series in November and then again a month later for the World Jr. A Challenge, with a few highlights to show for it.

After signing on with the KHL’s Moscow Dynamo at age 17 (he was selected first overall by the WHL’s Kootenay Ice during the import draft, but opted to remain in Russia), he was unable to land a roster spot with the club and instead played in Russia’s minor league (VHL). He also failed to earn an invitation to Team Russia’s world juniors camp.

It wasn’t long until his season was ultimately cut short due to an upper-body injury. The teen underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in mid-January with an estimated recovery time of about four months.

All in all, Kostin was limited to just 17 regular season games in 2016-17—nine in the VHL (1G, 0A) and eight in the KHL (no points). The injury also caused him to miss a few international opportunities with Team Russia.

Despite missing so much time, Kostin was still able to hang on to his No. 1 European skater ranking and was fully healed by the time the Scouting Combine rolled around.